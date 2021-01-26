Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

BDN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

