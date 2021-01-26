Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) PT Raised to C$0.42

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.32 to C$0.42 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 236.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BHT remained flat at $C$0.13 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,286. The stock has a market cap of C$20.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,817.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. Braveheart Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.17.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

