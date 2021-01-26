Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

