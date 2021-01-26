Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 12,635 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

