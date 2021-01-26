Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 27,204 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 305.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,096,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,104. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.