Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.92. 1,472,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,037.12. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.86, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

