Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

