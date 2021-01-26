Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

