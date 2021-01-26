Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $54.72 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $68.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $218.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of AINV opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

