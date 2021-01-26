Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post sales of $654.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $665.90 million. ITT posted sales of $719.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

