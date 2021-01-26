Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE KN opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knowles by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

