Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,504. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $765.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.