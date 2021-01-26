Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $984.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,800 shares of company stock worth $86,155,122 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

