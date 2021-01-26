Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $62.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $62.50 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $58.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $250.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.69 million to $250.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $239.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.94 million to $241.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $676.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.