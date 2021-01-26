Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $20.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.36 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $84.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $86.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $91.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.14. 621,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $12,053,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 572,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

