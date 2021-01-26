Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CPF traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.07. 188,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

