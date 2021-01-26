Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $76.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.20 million and the lowest is $75.52 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $59.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $263.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.88 million to $265.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.27 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $360.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

IRTC traded down $8.12 on Monday, reaching $244.62. The company had a trading volume of 389,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,582. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $282.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $19,596,762. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,543,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

