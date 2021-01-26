Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $63.96 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

