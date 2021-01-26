Brokers Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

