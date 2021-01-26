Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $100.00 at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $81.45 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

