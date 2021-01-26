Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

