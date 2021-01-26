Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
BRO stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
