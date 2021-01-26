Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.