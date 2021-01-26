Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after acquiring an additional 733,336 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

