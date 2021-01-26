Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

