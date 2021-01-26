Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

