Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,244 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,145. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -203.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

