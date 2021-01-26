Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,251 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

