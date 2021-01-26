Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

