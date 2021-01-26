Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

