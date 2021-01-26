CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.46 million and $147,317.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $59.64 or 0.00185326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,188 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.