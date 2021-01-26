Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

