Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.
Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
