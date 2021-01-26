Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Position Lessened by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 4.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.40. 1,907,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.03.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.