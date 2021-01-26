Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,393 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.