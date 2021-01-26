Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 309 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

