Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.39 and a 200 day moving average of $320.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.