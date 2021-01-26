Calton & Associates Inc. Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 380,322 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. 21,631,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.