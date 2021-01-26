Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of MGC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 79,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,605. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78.

