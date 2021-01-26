Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 63,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of DBEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 519,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,007. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

