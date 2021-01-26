Calton & Associates Inc. Has $857,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.