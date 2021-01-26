Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $4.70 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 51,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,384. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

