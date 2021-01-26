Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s current price.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of CMBM opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $874.88 million, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

