Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 3,936 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 577.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,697 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

