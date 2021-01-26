Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,680,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,051. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

