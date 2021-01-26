Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 134,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.33. 3,539,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

