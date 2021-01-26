Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130,298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

SYLD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. 29,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,439. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $52.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

