Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.