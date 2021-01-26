Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 347,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.