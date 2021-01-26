Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Camden National comprises 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.61% of Camden National worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 15.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camden National by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden National by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,797. The company has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

