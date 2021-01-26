Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 329.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,645 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 816.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 770,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $12.73 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,273,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

