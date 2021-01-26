Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Receives Outperform Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$39.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.31.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$31.21 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$40.65. The stock has a market cap of C$36.86 billion and a PE ratio of -62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

