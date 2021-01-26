Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

